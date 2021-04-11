San Diego Restaurant Week starts today and is celebrating its 17th year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The coronavirus pandemic cancelled last year’s San Diego Restaurant Week, but this year, restaurants and eaters alike are going at it with full fervor.

San Diego Restaurant Week offers three-course, pre-planned dinners and lunches from $20 to $60.

A total of 85 restaurants are participating from all over San Diego County.

The week of delicious eats runs from April 11 to 18.

Sara Arjmand, General Manager of Greystone Steakhouse, was joined by Chef Fernando to speak with KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the week-long event.