San Diego Restaurant Week wraps up this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The coronavirus pandemic cancelled last year’s San Diego Restaurant Week, but this year, restaurants and eaters alike are going at it with full fervor.

San Diego Restaurant Week offers three-course, pre-planned dinners and lunches from $20 to $60.

A total of 85 restaurants are participating from all over San Diego County.

The event runs until 18.

Chef Deborah Scott, Partner Executive Chef with the Cohn Restaurant Group, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss several restaurants involved with San Diego Restaurant Week.