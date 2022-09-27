San Diego Restaurant Week





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 20th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week is upon us and is taking place through October 2. This foodie-favorited week is the perfect time to take a culinary tour throughout the diverse and thriving food culture of San Diego.

Over 100 participating restaurants will offer three-course dinner menus starting at just $20 for casual dining all the way to exquisite 5 star meals. The participating restaurants span across the county from the South Bay to East County and to the borders of Oceanside and Fallbrook to the north.

Chef Deborah Scott, representing Island Prime and Coasterra, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss the week as well as some of her specialty Mediterranean dishes.