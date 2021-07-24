San Diego restauranteurs continue battling the state

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Downtown San Diego restaurants are continuing to struggle against state or city regulations.

This time it’s through asking that their outdoor dining patios — introduced as a result of COVID-19 restaurant restrictions — be allowed to stand for one more year.

Curran & Curran Law attorney Michael Curran joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss downtown San Diego’s ongoing fight against restaurants and the current state of street vendors in the city.

The City takes issue with the outdoor dining patios on the basis of not meeting fire safety codes.

However, Curran explained that most of the folks in his member of restaurants used licensed contractors and created the patios up to building fire and safety codes.

Most of these structures are compliant, and those who did not comply could have enough time to get up to compliance.

Curran and Austell continued the discussion towards unregulated street vendors, which are selling food without health inspections or regulations.

San Diego County Public Health needs to go out and talk to these vendors, said Curran.