San Diego restaurants finding creative ways to serve customers amid coronavirus closures





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As many local restaurants and businesses severely struggle from mandated closures, some restaurant owners are doing everything imaginable to keep its doors open.

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, and in an effort to support the restaurant industry at large, SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com is available to every restaurant in San Diego County to promote their current offerings.

Through San Diego Restaurant Week, San Diegans will be able to sort by neighborhood, takeout or delivery, and cuisine in order to eat from those restaurants that are still open for business.

For more info: www.SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com.

Stay at Home San Diego is also delivering free meals to the elderly in the city’s beach communities. Call 619-800-3252 for more information.