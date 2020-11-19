San Diego restaurants frustrated with San Diego County’s move to Purple Tier





LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – After Governor Gavin Newsom announced San Diego County will be force back into the most restrictive, Purple Tier, of his reopening plan, business owners began trying to figure out the best way to move operations outdoors while continuing to provide an enjoyable service for their customers.

Sunday on Good Morning San Diego, KUSI Meteorologist Mark Mathis visited multiple restaurants in the Little Italy area to see what they thought about adjusting to life in the Purple Tier.

KUSI’s Mathis had some fun along the way, but was able to showcase the struggles restaurants are facing as they transition operations to comply with the new restrictions.

To start, Mathis visited the R&G Salumeria Wine Bar:

Next he stopped by Full Moon SD:

During the 10:00 AM hour, KUSI’s Mark Mathis made his way to the Gaslamp District to visit a restaurant that is one of his personal favorites, Greystone’s Steakhouse.

Lastly, Mathis visited Saltwater, another restaurant located in the Gaslamp District.