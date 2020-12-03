San Diego Ronald McDonald House raffles off luxury vehicles for families in crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For 40 years, Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego provides a ”home-away-from-home,” which keeps families close to one another and the care they need when their child is being treated for serious, often life-threatening conditions at local hospitals.

San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House was specifically designed to provide the necessities of home – including 56 guest suites, family kitchen and a children’s play area – to help strengthen families and bolster their psychological well-being during difficult times regardless of their situation or ability to pay. The Ronald McDonald House creates an emotional and physical sanctuary for nearly 15,000 family members each year. To learn more, visit rmhcsd.org.

KUSI’s Auto expert Dave Stall was on the patio with the CEO of the San Diego Ronald McDonald House, Chuck Day, and the GM of Hoehn Motors, Sean Conner, who told us all about annual raffle and showcased three amazing luxury vehicles that some families experiencing a medical crisis will receive.

Then, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney selected a winner live on Good Morning San Diego!

Congratulations to the family.