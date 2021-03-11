San Diego Rotary Club providing grants to fight childhood homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Rotary Club of San Diego Foundation, the charity arm of San Diego Rotary, announced today that it granted more than $75,000 to three regional charities working to reduce the number of homeless children in the region.

Dreams for Change, Just in Time for Foster Youth and Wesley House Student Residence will be recognized for their contribution to this critical mission at San Diego Rotary’s March 11 virtual meeting.

“We are thrilled to do our part in ending child homelessness and are excited to support these three great organizations in their efforts,” said Chris Sichel, president of San Diego Rotary. “We can make these kinds of contributions thanks to the amazing, generous spirit of our members. They don’t sit idly by when others are in need. Our more than 500 members step up and take a leadership role to help their people here at home and around the world. We ask for nothing in return except to continue doing good.”

President of the San Diego Rotary, Christ Sichel, and Dr. Teresa Smith, the CEO of “Dreams for Change,” discussed on Good Morning San Diego.