San Diego runner to run along west coast to create a mental health run series

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Owner and Founder of RecUniversal ,which is a recreational events platform for people affected by suicide and mental health complications here in San Diego, plans on running 10 half marathons in 10 cities in 7 weeks along the west coast in an effort to create a special 5k series that focuses on survivors of suicide loss, people who suffer from mental health complications, and mental health allies and advocates.



Shane Brown is set to begin March 20th and go through May 8th up and back down the west coast.

There is a crowdfunding page and mileage challenges associated with the fundraiser to help raise more awareness, funds, and engagement.

That all can be located at the below link: https://givebutter.com/RFYL