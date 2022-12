During the 6:00 PM hour of Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Rafer Weigel partied with the Del Mar Santa’s at Jake’s.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A slough of Santa Clauses participated in a bar crawl on Dec. 21.

They visited between seven and eight bars in Del Mar as they caroled and drank for a good cause.

Proceeds went to supporting the Del Mar Lifeguards Association.\

If you would like to donate, Venmo @DMLA1, or scan the QR Code below.