San Diego school invests in changes for safe return to in-person learning

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Our Lady of Peace, a Catholic high school for girls brought students back on Tuesday for the first day of school.

Over the last few months, the school, in Normal Heights, has invested more than a half a million dollars on building improvements. And other adaptations to make the campus safer for the school’s teachers and 750 students.

Some of those changes include adding Plexiglas dividers to surround the desk of each student, installing u-v filters to kill airborne viruses, and using other spaces such as common areas and gymnasiums for bigger classrooms, with more distancing for students.

Each school entrance also has a high-tech screening device which requires students to answer a series of COVID-19 health questions and submit to a touchless temperature check before they can enter the building.

OLP Head of School Dr. Lauren Lek said the new school year was going to be “a lot of learning as we go.”