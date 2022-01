San Diego schools are in desperate need of testing kits as COVID numbers spike

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The county office received 200,000 test kits from the state for San Diego County K-12 students. The kits are intended to help keep California’s kids safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our schools.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out in Morena to talk about the at-home test kit distribution happening tomorrow.