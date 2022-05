San Diego Seals advance to West Conference Finals for the first time in team history





The San Diego Seals putting on a historic run.. reaching the the West Conference Finals for the first time in team history.

The Seals receiving the top seed and are set to host 3-seed Colorado Mammoth, Friday May 13th in the comfort of their own home at Pechanga Arena.

Hear from Dane Dobbie, Eli Gobrecht, and Head Coach Patrick Merrill on what’s to come!