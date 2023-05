San Diego Seals set to face Colorado Mammoth in NLL Quarterfinals at Pechanga Arena





The San Diego Seals find themselves in the NLL Quarterfinals facing a familiar foe, the Colorado Mammoth.

Last year, the Mammoth eliminated the Seals out of the West Conference Finals. The Seals finding success against the Mammoth recently beating them by 3 goals.

The Seals also having homefield advantage, the match is set for 7 pm at Pechanga Arena on Friday.