San Diego senior services advocate appointed Chair of CA Commission on Aging

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ellen Schmeding, who has advocated for the well-being of seniors at St. Paul’s Senior Services, was just elected by her peers to the Chair of the California Commission on Aging.

She started working with the Commission when former California Gov. Jerry Brown appointed her in December 2018.

Her one-year term began at the beginning of the year, as one of only two San Diegans appointed to California’s oversight boards at the time, along with 16 other nominations from all over the state.

As Chair, she oversees all meetings within the Commission, heads the Executive Committee, appoints chairs and members of standing committees, special committees, calls meetings, and represents the Commission.

Soon, seniors and caregivers across the state are invited to participate in public hearings on the State Plan on Aging to allow seniors and caregivers all over California to give feedback on the California Department on Aging’s four-year plan.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission is also examining its impacts on seniors all over the state.

Since 1987, Schmeding has held positions throughout the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency up until 2016.

She is a member of the San Diego Senior Alliance and National Association of Area Agencies on Aging, to boot.

St. Paul’s Senior Services is a mission-driven San Diego non-profit and full-service senior care provider, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Skilled Nursing, a Child Care and Senior Day Care Program, and a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

Schmeding herself joined KUSI to discuss her appointment.