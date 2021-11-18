San Diego Seniors Community Foundation Awards 26 grants to brighten seniors’ holidays

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Seniors Community Foundation Thursday awarded grants to 26 local nonprofit organizations intended to support more than 4,000 socially isolated seniors throughout the region.

The grant program, in its second year, is funded through SDSCF’s No Senior Alone Matching Holiday Challenge — an ongoing fundraising campaign that hopes to double the amount raised in 2021 to $100,000.

The matching campaign is bolstered by a $50,000 grant from the Sahm Family Foundation, and runs now through Nov. 30. Donations can be made at sdscf.org/givingtuesday.

The grants, up to $85,000, are intended to help senior centers and nonprofit agencies create holiday-themed events and programming.

“Social isolation among seniors was already a public health crisis before COVID-19, and it’s worse than ever,” said Bob Kelly, founder of San Diego Seniors Community Foundation. “Many of our oldest community members are homebound and alone during the holidays.

“This grant program brings holiday comfort, company and celebrations to San Diego’s older adults throughout the county thanks to a strong network of nonprofits that support this population,” he said. “We are proud to fulfill every holiday grant request received this year.”

In 2020, SDSCF rolled out a holiday grant campaign resulting in 13 awards totaling $41,500 to organizations serving seniors from Fallbrook to Chula Vista. Last year’s No Senior Alone grants assisted around 2,000 older adults through “holiday drive-through parties, gift bags, poinsettias, technology to connect with loved ones, meals and more,” a foundation statement read.

Grantees include:

— Casa Familiar for festivities at four senior apartment sites in the South Bay/San Ysidro region for 250 seniors;

— Del Mar Community Connections for a holiday party with a cookie exchange and live entertainment serving 100 older adults and handmade plant arrangements and stocking stuffers delivered to 60 homebound seniors with assistance from the Del Mar Garden Club;

— Feeding San Diego for Holiday Hugs care package program for 400 isolated seniors, with hot cocoa, candy canes and affirmation cards; and

— Serving Seniors for holiday party gift bags for 350 seniors at a festive holiday event, with hot cocoa, caroling and crafts.

For a full list of the 26 grantees and how to donate, go to sdscf.org/givingtuesday/.