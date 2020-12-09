San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore details enforcement of regional stay-at-home order





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will continue its COVID- 19 compliance protocols, including education and citations, amid spiking coronavirus cases.

Sheriff Bill Gore said four two-deputy teams will begin making “a full-time commitment” to the county’s 18 cities and unincorporated areas, ensuring compliance with public health orders. Several cities have already confirmed they will send officers to assist deputies in their duties, Gore said.

Residents can report egregious violations of the health order on the county complaint line at 858-694-2900 or email SafeReopeningComplianceTeam@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Gore said deputies would not be going door-to-door but, rather, follow up on complaints. Education about public health orders will be the first method used, Gore said. Citations could follow.

Some law enforcement officials from other Southern California counties say they don’t plan to enforce the rules and are counting on residents to voluntarily wear masks and practice physical distancing.

In Orange County, Sheriff Don Barnes said deputies would be dispatched to calls related to potential criminal acts and to protect life and property — not to solely enforce mask-wearing or these latest stay-at-home orders.

In a scathing rebuke of the latest order, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco called the business closures ridiculous. “I believe that all jobs are essential to someone,” he said.