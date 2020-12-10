San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore will enforce stay-at-home order, Riverside Sheriff will not

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A regional stay-at-home order went into effect across Southern California due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the state.

San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore has promised to work with San Diego County Health Officials to enforce the order, while nearby Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco, has vowed not to enforce the state’s new coronavirus restrictions.

Wednesday, both Sheriff’s explained their decisions on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Out of all the counties in Southern California, Sheriff Bill Gore is the only one to confirm he will work to enforce these orders.