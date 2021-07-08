San Diego Sheriff’s Department is giving out gift cards in return for guns





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the City of Vista, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the North Coastal Prevention Coalition to get unwanted guns off our streets.

Join us for a Gun For Gift Cards event on:

Sunday, July 11

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Vista Traffic Court Parking Lot

325 S Melrose Drive, Vista

It is a drive-thru service. They ask you to place your unloaded gun in the trunk of your car, and a uniformed deputy will retrieve the gun from your trunk and provide you with a gift card.

They are giving $100 for handguns, rifles and shotguns, and $250 for assault weapons, a total of nearly $20,000.

Furthermore, while many companies are downsizing or shutting down, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is hiring. The Sheriff’s Department is a great option if you or someone you know is looking for a job. They say they offer great pay, as well as health and retirement benefits, and are looking to fill 255 positions.