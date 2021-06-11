San Diego Sheriff’s Department looking to fill more than 250 positions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Are you or someone you know looking for a job? The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is hiring over 250 positions.

The Sheriff’s Department is a place where you can grow with many tremendous job opportunities at locations all over the county. You can have a fulfilling career of helping people and doing what you love, whatever your interest or passion may be.

By working for the Sheriff’s Department, you’ll be in a position to make a profound difference in the communities they serve.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is looking to fill 255 positions to expand medical care and enhance access to mental health services throughout our jails. They say the increase in services will broaden reentry programs to help people in custody prepare for their return to our communities.

Open positions include:

• Deputies

o Deputy Sheriff’s Cadet

o Deputy Sheriff’s Cadet Detentions/Court Services

o Deputy Sheriff Lateral

o Deputy Sheriff Detentions/Court Services Lateral

• Licensed Mental Health Clinician

• Nurses

o Registered Nurse

o Licensed Vocational Nurse

• Continuous Hires

o Emergency Services Dispatcher Trainee

o Emergency Services Dispatcher

o Fingerprint Examiner

For more information or to apply visit: www.joinsdsheriff.net