San Diego Sheriff’s Department hosts stolen property viewing





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On. Feb. 3 and 4, the San Diego Sherriff Department will hold a viewing event for people to identify stolen items they may have lost to burglars and criminals.

Recovered items include tools, electronics and other household items.

The property was stolen from storage units and construction sites in Alpines, Encinitas and Jamul.

The viewing will take place at the Sheriff’s Investigations Crime Lab building in Kearny Mesa.

Required information includes a Sheriff’s case number, proof your name is on the item, or a receipt with the item’s serial number.