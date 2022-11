San Diego Sheriff’s Dept. looks for interested candidates





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has dozens of career opportunities to pick from.

Being an officer is far from the only option within the department, and working with the Sheriff’s Dept. is a great way to serve the community.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney went live with San Diego County Sheriff Anthony Ray to discuss what the department has to offer to those looking for new careers.