San Diego sheriff’s employee awarded $60K in settlement

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego judge has awarded $60,000 to a San Diego sheriff’s department employee who sued the county and a former assistant sheriff over sexual harassment allegations.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Superior Court Judge Katherine Bacal issued her ruling late last month in a civil lawsuit brought by administrative secretary Louise LaFoy.

LaFoy said former San Diego Assistant Sheriff Rich Miller improperly touched her buttocks during hugs in the workplace in 2014 and 2017.

Miller retired in 2018. During the trial, he denied any inappropriate conduct.

He was not immediately available for comment on the allegations or the ruling.