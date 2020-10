San Diego Shores water polo club trying to stay afloat

San Diego Shores water polo club going strong now for 28 years is trying to stay afloat through the Coronavirus Pandemic. Over 240 players ranging from ages 8-19 years old are searching for some help financially to keep the club rolling along. If you would like to help and donate the go fund me for the Strong-A-Thon event is below.

https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/shores-strong-a-thon1