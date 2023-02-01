San Diego small businesses struggle after natural gas spike





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Roughly 50% of California’s energy comes from natural gas, but because of restrictive climate-aware legislation, 95% of the state’s supply is pumped in from outside sources. This is a massive contributing factor to San Diego’s recent energy spikes.

Said energy price increases have had economically egregious negative impacts on small businesses.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live at Rudford’s Restaurant in El Cajon where the business’ energy bill recently increased from $2,200 to $8,200.