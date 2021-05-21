San Diego Sockers breaking ground for new arena in Oceanside

The San Diego Sockers breaking ground for their future arena in Oceanside. The San Diego Sockers have been playing in the Pechanga Arena since 2012, and now have a future forever home to look forward to.

The state of the art facility is being funded with private money from individual investors, the project being estimated to cost 50 million dollars.

The 171,000 square foot arena will seat up to 8,000 people and is set to be completed by 2023. Sporting events, concerts, and more are set to be held at the future arena.

The Sockers are fresh off of winning the Ron Newman Cup, the groundbreaking ceremony is just one more exciting moment to have come their way.