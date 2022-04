San Diego Sockers gets another chance to take on Chihuahua Savage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Sockers are set to play the Chihuahua Savage at Pechanga Arena this Sunday.

After losing their 22-win streak on Monday, the Sockers will have to beat Chihuahua twice to move on in the Ron Newman Cup. KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries spoke with goalkeeper Boris Pardo about the upcoming game.

The Sockers are offering a special promotion for KUSI viewers. You can get your discounted tickets here.