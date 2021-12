San Diego Sockers team returns for first time since pandemic started





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Sockers‘ home opener is Sunday.

It has been nearly two years since San Diego’s professional indoor soccer team has played at home because of the pandemic.

The game on Dec. 19 is expected to be quite the party.

Brian Quinn, a Sockers’ Legend, also known as the “Mighty Quinn,” joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the big event.