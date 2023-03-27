San Diego State fans react to Aztecs advancing to Final Four





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Darrion Trammell made the second of two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to give San Diego State a 57-56 victory over Creighton Sunday in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament’s South Regional final, sending the Aztecs to their first Final Four.

“We’re grateful to be advancing,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. The Aztecs had never reached the Elite 8 before Friday’s 71-64 victory over Alabama, the tournament’s overall top seed. “I told the team in the locker room — they had the music going. I walked in, and I told them, `Turn it down.’ I said, `Either sing, dance, or get out of the way. Aztecs are going to the Final Four.”‘

Trammell was fouled by Ryan Nembhard. The 5-foot-10-inch senior guard’s first free throw went off the back iron before he made the second. The free throws were the only ones Trammell shot Sunday.

“They came off a little screen. He got downhill and tried to make a floater,” said Nembhard, a 6-foot sophomore guard from Aurora, Ontario. “I tried to make a rearview contest. Called a foul, so yeah.”

Trammell said he wasn’t surprised by the foul call.

“I think I got fouled, but it was up to the refs to decide,” said Trammell, who is in his lone season with San Diego State after playing the previous two seasons at Seattle and beginning his college career at City College of San Francisco. “Even if they didn’t call it, we were going to lace them up and get ready for an overtime.”

The Aztecs will face Florida Atlantic in a national semifinal Saturday in Houston. The Owls advanced to their first Final Four with a 79-76 victory over Kansas State in the East Regional final Saturday in New York City. Oddsmakers have made San Diego State a 1 1/2-point favorite.

Monday on Good Morning San Diego, KUSI interviewed a variety of well known basketball fans and coaches to celebrate the Aztecs advancing to the Final Four.

