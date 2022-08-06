San Diego State Football opens Fall Camp to prepare for 2022 season





San Diego State Football opened their Fall Camp with just under one month until their season opener against the University of Arizona, which will be the Grand Opening of Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley.

There were many familiar faces at Aztecs training camp including leading receiver and Christian alum Jesse Matthews, Madison alum and University of Southern California transfer Kenan Christon, last year’s Silver Pigskin winner and Cathedral Catholic alum Lucky Sutton, Eastlake alum and freshman Trey White, Mira Mesa alum Noah Tumblin leading the defensive backs, and Mount Carmel alum TJ Sullivan working to make an impact to the receiving corps this season.