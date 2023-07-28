San Diego State locks in “home and home” marquee series against Gonzaga for 2023 and 2024 seasons

Fresh off a National Championship run, San Diego State announces the Aztecs will face the Gonzaga Bulldogs in a 2 game, home and home series.

The series taking place over the course of the next two seasons, the first matchup is slated for December 29 at McCarthy Athletic Center in Spokane.

Next game will take place in the 2024-25 season at Viejas Arena in San Diego, with a date yet to be announced.

A marquee matchup indeed to take place between the West Coast programs.

In addition, Head Coach Brian Dutcher previews incoming transfers Reese Waters from USC and Campbell transfer Jay Pal. The transfers being added to the core players that are returning from last year’s run. Players including Jaedon LeDee, Lamont Butler, Darrion Trammell, and Micah Parrish.

Hear more from Coach Dutcher and Lamont Butler.