San Diego State softball makes history, advancing to NCAA Super Regionals for first time in program history

The San Diego State Aztecs just can’t get enough of deep postseason runs. After an electric come-from-behind win over Liberty, the Aztecs now advance to the NCAA Super Regionals for the very first time in program history.

San Diego State is now just 2 wins away from punching their ticket to Oklahoma City to compete in the College World Series.

Hard to think of anyone better to lead the Aztecs in high pressure moments, Head Coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz has been in the ladies shoes before. Deniz, an NCAA Champion and 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist saying when it comes to high pressure moments, “In those kind of moments, you just have to think of softball.. it’s 60 feet and you turn left.”