San Diego State to host a 9/11 remembrance event for 20th anniversary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, San Diego State University will be holding a event for students to take part in.

Major Thomas C. Touw, Military Intelligence Officer from ROTC SDSU and Assistant Professor of Military Science, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss SDSU’s event.

Touw described being on active duty at the time of the 9/11 attacks, which changed his life forever.

Having joined the military several years before 2001, Touw has watched both the military and America change as a result of the event.

The event takes place at SDSU’s campus on Sept. 13 at 8:40 a.m.

The public is welcome to attend the event.