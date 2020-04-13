San Diego State University cancels all Fall 2020 international exchange programs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) In an email to students, SDSU announced the cancellation of their Fall 2020 international exchange programs.

The full email is below:

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

We hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe. With this message, we are sharing an important update for exchange and study abroad programs. Given the long-term uncertainty associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as well as the indeterminate status of federal and local agencies whose operations support exchange and study abroad students, San Diego State University has made the difficult but necessary decision to suspend SDSU’s inbound and outbound study abroad exchange programs for fall 2020.

Please note that international students studying at SDSU for the entirety of their degree program are not affected. These students will continue their programs without disruption.

Please read this email in full, as it provides timely and important information for students, faculty, and staff. This message serves to clarify which student groups and programs will be impacted and is meant to help students plan their academic continuity during the fall 2020 semester with plenty of anticipation.

Exchange Programs Impacted

Inbound and outbound exchange programs for the fall 2020 are suspended. Those programs are:

SDSU Bilateral Exchange

International Business Bilateral Exchange

CSU International Exchange Programs

ISEP Exchange

To further clarify which study abroad students fall under the category of “exchange programs,” review the following sections:

Exchange Students Impacted

Outbound exchange students are SDSU students who are attending a partner institution abroad for one or two semesters and pay tuition to SDSU.

Inbound exchange students are international students who are coming to SDSU for one or two semesters, then returning to their home university to finish their degree. These students pay tuition to their home university, not to SDSU.

More Information

We know that many students have been planning to study abroad in the fall semester or for the upcoming academic year. With that in mind, the advising team in the SDSU Study Abroad office is available to support them as they explore opportunities available during future terms or subsequent to graduation. We are here to answer any questions students may have. We have also added to SDSU’s public-facing COVID-19 site new Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) related to international students and study abroad programs. Please take a few minutes to review them. As always, we are committed to supporting global learning and the success of our students.

As the global situation evolves, we will continue to share information and updates. We encourage you to rely on SDSU’s COVID-19 site, which is updated regularly.

Sincerely,

Cristina Alfaro

SDSU Interim Associate Vice President for Global Affairs

Noah Hansen

International Student Center Director

Inemesit Williams

Study Abroad Office Associate Director