San Diego State University cancels Spring Break due to COVID





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego State University announces that they have cancelled Spring Break 2021.

The university tweeted out the announcement explaining, “Following research and consultation, and in alignment with the San Diego County health agency, the University Senate approved spreading out the five-day spring recess normally scheduled for mid-March and to introduce four rest and recovery days over the course of the semester.”

In response, San Diego State students quickly organized a large protest outside of Hepner Hall to show their strong opposition to the school’s decision.

The students want to enjoy their spring break, like thousands of other college students across the country will have the opportunity to do in a few months.

An online petition to “bring back spring break SDSU” has gathered over 8,100 signatures as of 9:20 AM Wednesday morning. If you wish to sign the petition, click here.

The student protest is scheduled for 10:00 AM, and hundred of students are expected to participate. KUSI will be livestreaming it on our Facebook page.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman spoke with SDSU student Brandon Depperschmidt about his opposition to the school’s decision. Depperschmidt explained students use spring break for much more than just a chance to party, saying some students need the mental break from school, and others use it to get ahead or catch up on ongoing projects.

This is in addition to preserving the fifth day off in March in observation of César Chávez Day. — San Diego State University (@SDSU) December 2, 2020

Depperschmidt’s interview is below: