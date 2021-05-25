San Diego State University holds in-person commencement ceremonies at Petco Park





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An estimated 20,000 San Diego State University students participated in the 2021 commencement ceremonies at Petco Park.

This year, the ceremonies included students from the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was live at America’s best ballpark as students attended their commencement ceremony.

Graduates started showing up two hours before the ceremony began, and their families began filling the stands shortly after.

One student, Jema Ortiz, explained she “started teaching this year during the pandemic. I finished my Masters, and I’m really proud.”

Oscar Leon Ramirez, a second grade teacher at Valley Elementary School in Poway, told KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez he’s “hoping to be a principal soon, his wife is a special education teacher, and sister-in-law is a third grade teacher.”

SDSU is hosting seven separate ceremonies over the next three days at Petco Park. All the ceremonies will be streamed live for those unable to attend in-person.

Congratulations to all the San Diego State graduates!

The first in/person commencement celebration starts at 9 AM inside of beautiful Petco Park.

First up is the College of Education.@SDSU @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/yIEBEt5FUC — ELIZABETH ALVAREZ (@EAlvarezKUSI) May 25, 2021