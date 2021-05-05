San Diego State University in process of creating a new mascot

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego State University is in the process of creating a new mascot.

The longtime ‘Aztec’ imagery and ‘Monty Montezuma’ may be no more.

Tuesday, the SDSU Senate passed a resolution calling for a commission to propose at least two Kumeyaay-named animals to be the new official mascot.

The resolution will not “replace the Aztec moniker or name,” but rather the Aztec Warrior imagery associated with the school.

This is just the latest of many failed attempts by students, faculty and alumni to change something that people have not had any issues with for decades.

SDSU’s website says in 1925, “the student body voted to adopt the Aztec moniker. The decision to choose the Aztec as a moniker was in conjunction with preliminary plans to move to a new campus and was done in unison with changing the name of the school newspaper to ‘The Aztec’ and featuring a yearbook with prominent Aztec symbols.”

Then in 1941, for the first time, “a student portrayed an Aztec in a football game skit. The character became known as ‘Monty Montezuma.'”

San Diego State University provided KUSI News with the following information in response to this story: