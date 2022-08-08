San Diego State University reinstates mask mandate for students and staff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In response to rising COVID cases across San Diego County, San Diego State University has announced that they are reinstating a mask mandate for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, beginning August 15th.

The mandate will apply to indoor places such as classrooms and libraries.

Masks will not be required, but are recommended, for students and staff at other indoor gatherings such as basketball games, social clubs, and other events.

The policy will be in place until at least September 15th, 2022, when the university says they will reevaluate the mandate.