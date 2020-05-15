San Diego State University to host virtual commencement celebration for class of 2020 on Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDSU is holding a virtual commencement ceremony this weekend to honor the class of 2020.

The University will be live streaming the ceremony on its website. Graduates who take part in the virtual commencement have the option to also participate in the postponed in-person ceremonies, which SDSU currently plans to hold in December and May 2021.

In addition to the virtual ceremony, the university is asking San Diegans to take part in “SDSU Day” by wearing the school’s colors on Saturday.

SDSU Director of Presidential and University Events, Melissa Henss discussed the virtual commencement on Good Morning San Diego.