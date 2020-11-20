San Diego State urging students not to travel over Thanksgiving break





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego State University has asked students not to travel as a way to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The school asked the more than 2,000 students who have been attending face-to-face instruction sessions, and the 500 other students who are doing research on campus.

SDSU suspended in-person classes for the rest of the Fall semester beginning Thanksgiving week.

Most of SDSU’s 35,000 students will be taking their classes online during the Spring semester.