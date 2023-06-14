San Diego store clerks refuse to sell alcohol to minors in decoy operation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – All 10 store clerks targeted in a law enforcement operation refused to sell to a minor decoy, authorities said today.

The operation was conducted at 10 San Diego stores Monday by detectives from the San Diego Police Department Vice Unit and an agent from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, according to SDPD Lt. Jason Scott.

“Minors under the supervision of law enforcement tried to buy alcoholic beverages from 10 retail licensees in the City of San Diego,” Scott said. “All 10 clerks practiced responsible alcoholic beverage sales by checking the minor decoy identification and refusing to sell to the minor. Conducting these operations allows us to help reduce underage drinking and increase public safety.”

If a clerk would have sold alcohol to a minor, they would face a minimum fine of $250 and between 24 and 32 hours of community service for a first violation. In addition, ABC may take administrative action against the alcoholic beverage license of the business where alcohol was sold to a minor. That may include a fine, suspension, or the permanent revocation of the license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.