San Diego Strike Force home opener scheduled for Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Strike Force are set to take on the Cedar Rapids River Kings Saturday night for their home opener.

Starting quarterback Michael Carrillo and Cam Thomas joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about the opener.

Tickets to see the Strike Force at Pechanga Sports Arena start at just $12.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.sdstrikeforce.com, on www.AXS.com or at the Pechanga Arena box office