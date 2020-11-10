San Diego strip clubs open indoors but churches, schools, gyms and restaurants forced to close

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As expected, San Diego County fell back to the most restrictive purple tier of state’s coronavirus tracking system Tuesday, meaning indoor restaurants will have to move to outdoor service only, retail businesses will have to further limit capacity and schools will be unable to shift to in- person learning.

The county’s demotion from the less-restrictive red tier is the result of two weeks of case rates that exceeded the threshold of 7 per 100,000 residents. In recent weeks, the region had an unadjusted rate well above the purple tier guidelines, but a significant effort to increase the volume of tests had allowed for an adjustment to bring it back to the red, or substantial, tier. Testing has decreased slightly and case numbers are on the rise.

State officials reported Tuesday that San Diego County had an unadjusted new daily coronavirus case rate of 10.0 per 100,000. The adjusted case rate dropped to 8.9 per 100,000. Last week’s unadjusted case rate was 8.7 per 100,000.

Indoor operations in locations such as restaurants, museums, places of worship, breweries and retail businesses will have to either close entirely, move to outdoor operations only or modify in other ways.

But, San Diego strip clubs will remain open, despite the move to the Purple Tier. Supervisor Jim Desmond joined KUSI News Monday evening to highlight the absurd inconsistencies in Newsom’s reopening process.

After it was announced San Diego County was officially in the Purple, Supervisor Desmond released a series of tweets slamming the State of California for putting thousands of people out of work, and

If we’ve learned anything over the past seven months it’s that this shotgun approach of closing all businesses doesn’t work. Instead, we need to look at where people are getting sick and approach it will a scalpel. Shutting down an entire industry goes too far. — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) November 10, 2020

Putting thousands of San Diegans out of work prior to the holiday season is appalling. — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) November 10, 2020

Facts over fear. — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) November 10, 2020

According to the reopening plan, a county has to report data exceeding a more restrictive tier’s guidelines for two consecutive weeks before being moved to that tier. A county then has to be in that tier for a minimum of three weeks before it may move to a less restrictive tier.

The state’s health equity metric, which looks at the testing positivity for areas with the least healthy conditions, increased from 5.3% to 6.5% and remained in the red tier. This metric does not move counties backward to more restrictive tiers, but is required to advance.

The state data reflect the previous week’s case numbers to determine where counties stand.

San Diego County health officials reported 401 new COVID-19 infections Monday, raising the region’s total to 60,570 cases. No new deaths were reported Monday and the death toll remained at 908.

Of the 10,608 tests reported Monday, 4% returned positive, raising the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to 3.5%.

Of the total number of cases in the county, 4,062 — or 6.7% — have required hospitalization and 938 patients — or 1.5% of all cases — had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Three new community outbreaks were reported Monday, two in restaurant/bar settings and one in a business setting. Over the previous seven days, 39 community outbreaks were confirmed. A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

Now that @SanDiegoCounty is in the Purple Tier, gyms will be forced to close indoor operations starting Saturday. To help gym owners, Supervisor @NathanFletcher says to continue paying your gym memberships, "even though you may not be going." More info: https://t.co/7Z53b8ho1v pic.twitter.com/qnZeGLN9JN — KUSI News (@KUSINews) November 10, 2020

Before getting to questions, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said San Diego County officials are asking individuals to make sacrifices to their lifestyles, but acknowledged businesses are being forced to make sacrifices.

The graphic below shows the new restrictions that will be implemented on San Diego County businesses at 12:01 AM Saturday morning.