San Diego struggles to establish tent camps for homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership called for the establishment of a “safe village” roughly one year ago in an effort to create spaces for legal tent camping for the transient.

As of January, 2023, this hasn’t happened yet. One such camp in Cortez Hill was in the process of approval, but due to budget disagreements the project hit a dead end, though it may be temporary.

Councilmember Stephen Whitburn of San Diego’s 3rd District joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel with details on ongoing frustrations.