San Diego Student Selected for Internship at The University of Texas to Assist NASA Scientist With COVID-19 Research

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kevin DeWall, a student from Mount Carmel High School in San Diego, was selected for the prestigious Student Enhancement in Earth and Space Science (SEES) summer internship hosted by The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research.

This nationally competitive program sponsored by NASA’s Texas Space Grant Consortium selects students to conduct authentic research using NASA data. Kevin is conducting investigations as part of COVID-19 Space Exploration for a Better World team.

“I have deeply enjoyed working with the SEES program and have felt a great sense of honor being among some of the greatest young minds in the country. This virus has been a terrible catastrophe for the people of the world and we need all aspects of STEM if we are to vanquish it. My team and I have formulated an early concept for a spacecraft capable of not only enduring a pandemic, like Covid-19, but also sustaining an ample amount of astronauts during a global crisis (in which case resupply missions would be scarce). We call this project ‘Ember’ as to symbolize the living ashes of a reborn phoenix. SEES and NASA have done an extraordinary job at parsing this pandemic and our future is in good hands.”

DeWall joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his internship.