San Diego students plan to form vaping reduction plans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 150 high school students will come together Monday at the Anti-Vaping Action Youth Summit, a student-led workshop on anti-vaping efforts in schools.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten will join the students as they collaborate on ideas for reducing the use of electronic cigarettes.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse found that the 2018 spike in nicotine vaping was the largest for any substance recorded in 44 years. An additional national study found that more than 27 percent of high school students use e-cigarette products. Locally, student vaping has “increased substantially in just two short years, with the percentage of SDUSD students who currently use electronic vapor products climbing dramatically from 2017 – 2019,” according to Fletcher’s office.

Earlier this year, the San Diego Unified School District filed a lawsuit against JUUL Labs, Inc. for the company’s role in e-cigarettes on high school campuses in what San Diego Unified is calling an “epidemic that disrupts the education and learning environment across the district.” The Board of Education has established the goal of eliminating tobacco use by teens and in January, the County Board of Supervisors passed a series of measures designed to restrict the sale of vaping products and flavored tobacco in unincorporated parts of the county.

Students will leave the summit with plans to implement anti-vaping campaigns at their schools.