San Diego Submarine Training Facility Commander fired

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The commander of the Naval Submarine Training Facility in San Diego has been fired, the Navy announced Friday.

Cmdr. Jared Severson was relieved of command on Thursday “due to a loss of confidence in Severson’s ability to command based on the findings of a command investigation,” according to a Navy statement. No details were disclosed regarding that investigation, but the Navy said Severson has since been reassigned to Submarine Squadron 11.

Lt. Cmdr. Chris Lindahl, the facility’s executive officer, has assumed command responsibilities, the Navy said.

The submarine training facility, located at Naval Base Point Loma, provides training for submarine and surface sailors.