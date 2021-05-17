San Diego successfully bids on hosting the 2022 Transplant Games

The SDCCU Holiday Bowl successfully bid on hosting the 2022 Transplant Games of America here in San Diego.

The event will take place in the summer of 2022 and will include competitors from all over the United States who have received an organ or tissue transplant. Typically they host the games every two years.

They gather together thousands of transplant recipients, living donors, donor families, individuals on the waiting list, caregivers, transplant professionals, supporters and spectators for the world’s largest celebration of life. During this truly unique and inspiring week, 44 state teams and several international teams (i.e. Brazil, Australia, India), made up of transplant recipients and living donors, compete in twenty athletic and recreational competitions. In addition to these medaling events, there are over sixty special events held throughout the Games meant for all attendees to enjoy.

The Holiday Bowl says they will be using the San Diego Convention Center as well as other locations around the city to host the events.