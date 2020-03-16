San Diego Superior Court asks summoned jurors to not report





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In light of the Public Health Department’s weekend guidance of no more than 50 people in a room, the San Diego Superior Court said it is now asking all County residents summoned to appear the week of March 16th-19th in the Superior Court not to come to the courthouse.

“While we had COVID-19 procedures in place to provide enough social distancing for summoned jurors in our jury services room, having a jury pool of 50 people will not provide us with enough people for fair trials,” says San Diego Superior Court Presiding Judge Lorna Alksne.

The Court is asking all those who are currently seated on a trial or in deliberations to report to the courtroom for further guidance from the judge. As for summoned jurors after March 19, the court is asking people to monitor its website and Twitter account for more

information.