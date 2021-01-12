San Diego Superior Court seeking applicants for 2021-22 SD County Grand Jury

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Superior Court renewed its call Monday for county residents to apply to serve on the 2021/22 county grand jury.

The court system is seeking representation from across each of the county’s five supervisorial districts. A total of 56 people have applied so far, but there have only been five applicants from District 1 and nine applicants from District 3, according to a San Diego Superior Court statement.

The application deadline is Jan. 29.

The 19-member body will work four days a week, about six hours per day, from July 1 through June 30, 2022, at the San Diego Central Courthouse in downtown San Diego.

Applicants must:

— be a U.S. citizen;

— be at least 18 years old;

— have sufficient knowledge of the English language;

— have lived in San Diego County for at least one year prior to selection; and

— pass a criminal background check.

Members receive a small stipend per day, plus mileage, with downtown parking provided.

Qualified candidates will be nominated for a random drawing tentatively scheduled for June 4.

Applications can be downloaded from the San Diego Superior Court’s website at sdcourt.ca.gov or the Grand Jury’s website at sdcounty.ca.gov/grandjury. Applications can also be obtained by calling 619-450- 7272 or at the courthouses in downtown San Diego, El Cajon, Vista or Chula Vista.